Enemy tries to enter southern island of Zabych and prepares for assault in Orikhiv direction - Ukrainian Defense Forces

Russian troops are active at the Zaporizhzhia and Vremivka directions and are preparing for assault operations at the Orikhiv direction.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Vladyslav Voloshyn in a comment to Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

"Due to the deterioration of weather conditions, the activity of kamikaze strikes has slightly decreased, and the activity of reconnaissance drones has decreased. However, the number of attacks from artillery systems and MLRS remained at the same level, or even increased slightly. For example, we had almost 250 attacks by kamikaze drones over the past day, and usually there are more than 350. Also, for example, we have about 300 attacks from artillery systems and multiple launch rocket systems. Usually, the number of attacks is about 250-300, because, let's say, weather conditions do not affect the operation of artillery systems," said Voloshyn.

According to him, the enemy in the Vremivka direction does not reduce the number of assault operations, which amounted to 27 over the past day. Here, Russians lose up to 200 personnel daily. The occupiers became somewhat more active in the Kherson direction, where 7 combat engagements took place.

For some reason, the enemy has been trying to enter the southern island of Zabych for the last week. And, as always, there is activity on Kozatsky Island, where several assaults took place. Therefore, the enemy continues to escalate the situation and prepare for assault and forcing actions by small groups of infantry in the Prydniprovsky sector near Kherson," said the spokesman.

According to Voloshyn, the invaders' activity continues in the Zaporizhzhia and Vremivka directions, where the enemy is trying to reach the border of the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions at any cost, regardless of losses, taking control of one of the largest settlements - Velyka Novosilka.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct active defense, striking at the enemy, destroying its armored vehicles and manpower, the spokesman noted.

In addition, Russian troops continue to prepare for active assault operations by small groups of infantry in the Orikhiv direction. So far, they have moved personnel to the front lines and evacuated sanitary and irreplaceable casualties from the front lines. That is, the enemy plans to use fresh forces to conduct assault operations with small groups of infantry.