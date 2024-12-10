Peace talks could start this winter - Tusk

The Prime Minister of Poland said that peace talks on the war in Ukraine could begin this winter.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

According to Tusk, Warsaw will take an active part in any negotiations when it assumes the rotating EU presidency on January 1.

"I will hold a series of talks that will primarily concern the situation on our eastern border. As you can imagine, our delegation will be co-responsible, among other things, for what the political calendar will look like, perhaps what the situation will be during the negotiations, which may, although it is still in question, begin this winter," he said at a government meeting.

The Polish Prime Minister also announced a visit to the country by French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday. The meeting will focus on the results of the French leader's recent talks with Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Tusk noted that he is in constant contact with his Scandinavian and Baltic counterparts. He also said that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer would visit Poland, probably at the beginning of Poland's EU presidency.

