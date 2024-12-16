DPRK Special Forces in lens of attack drones of 1st Battalion of 22nd Mechanized Brigade. PHOTO

The 1st Battalion of the 22nd Mechanised Brigade published photo evidence of the presence of DPRK special forces in the Kursk region. Ukrainian defenders also asked for financial assistance.

According to Censor.NET, a video of campaign was published on the BUTUSOV PLUS channel.

"Special Forces of the Korean People's Army in the lens of attack drones of the 1st Battalion of the 22nd Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation," the post reads.

It is noted that the photo was taken today, 16.12.2024, near the point of evacuation of the bodies laid out yesterday by the pilots of the Mahura regiment.

"The Koreans are trying to evacuate the bodies of the killed and wounded by special evacuation teams that check the routes of their groups after the battle," the soldiers added.

We are a platoon of unmanned aerial vehicles of the 1st mechanised battalion of the 22nd separate mechanised brigade

Details for support:

- Monobank: 5375411218716285

- PayPal: [email protected]

- Bitcoin: bc1quqmjp0jqdvvhj4pm865gp5mrvkmfgcgm2sghjl

- Bank: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/4UET5LXxzc