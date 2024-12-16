DPRK army units lost at least 30 soldiers killed and wounded in Kursk region, - Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

The DPRK army units are being replenished due to significant losses in the assaults in the Kursk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

"During 14 and 15 December 2024, near the villages of plekhovo, vorozhba, martynovka in the Kursk region of the Russian aggressor state, the DPRK army units suffered significant losses - at least 30 soldiers were killed and wounded. Also, at least three North Korean servicemen went missing near the village of Kurilovka," the statement said.

Thus, according to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, as a result of the losses, the assault groups are being replenished with fresh personnel, in particular from the 94th Separate Brigade of the DPRK Army, to continue active hostilities in the Kursk region.

As a reminder, on 14 December, for the first time in history, North Korean army units launched a massive attack on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the city of Sudzha in the Russian Federation.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there was already evidence that the Russians had begun to involve a significant number of soldiers from the DPRK in the assaults, so far in the Kursk region.

According to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the North Korean troops involved in the assault operations in the Kursk region have already suffered their first sanitary and irreversible losses.

Due to the heavy losses on the eastern directions, it is possible that representatives of the DPRK could be used on the territory of Ukraine, the Defence Forces said.

