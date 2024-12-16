Enemy attacks most in Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Siversk and Vremivsk sectors - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 228 combat engagements took place. The largest number of battles took place in the Siversk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Vremivsk directions.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile attack using two missiles and 36 air strikes, dropping 65 GABs on the positions of Ukrainian units and localities. In addition, it carried out more than 4,000 shellings, including 170 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Shopyne, Baranykivka, Siversk, Krymske, Druzhba, Katerynivka, Toretsk, Mykolaivka, Oleksandropil, Zelenoye Pole, Preobrazhenka, Mala Tokmachka and Velyka Novosilka.

Over the past 24 hours, the missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces hit four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and one other important object of the invaders was also destroyed.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops ten times near Vysoka Yaruga, Tykhe and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, four occupiers' attacks took place over the last day. Defence forces repelled enemy assaults near Zahryzove and Lozova.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 20 times. They tried to penetrate our defences near Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Terny, Tverdokhlibove and Nadiia.

In the Siverskyi sector, 34 combat engagements took place near Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Ivan-Darivka and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers attacked four times in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 12 attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 32 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Zelene, Pishchane and Novoolenivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 32 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Stari Terny, Sontsivka, Zoria, Kurakhove and Uspenivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made 35 attacks on our positions in the areas of Sukhi Yaly, Rozlyv, Zelenivka, Kostiantynopilske, Trudove, Novyi Komar, Novosilka and Makarivka. They actively used attack and bomber aircraft to carry out attacks in the area.

Situation in the south and north

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the Russian invaders tried five times to force our units out of their positions. They received a fierce rebuff and suffered losses.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is using artillery and attack UAVs in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

The operation in the Kursk region is ongoing. Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders repelled 38 enemy attacks in the area. Enemy aircraft continue to strike with guided aerial bombs at its territory. Five air strikes involving five guided aerial bombs have been reported so far.

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and are actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1,070 casualties over the last day. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralised 12 tanks, 29 armoured combat vehicles, 23 artillery systems, 16 operational and tactical UAVs, 82 vehicles and two units of special equipment of the occupiers.

