Ukrainian Armed Forces push back Russians near Kolisnykivka in Kharkiv region, enemy advances in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAPS

Ukrainian defence forces pushed back the Russian invaders near the village of Kolisnykivka, Kupyansk district, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project on the night of 16 December, Censor.NET informs.

At the same time, it is reported that the enemy advanced in Zelenivka, Storozheve, Dachenske, Chasiv Yar and in Novyi Komar in Donetsk region.

As a reminder, on Sunday, 15 December, DeepState analysts reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had driven the enemy out of Kolesnykivskyi Forest.

Russians occupied five settlements in Donetsk region - DeepState.

