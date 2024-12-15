ENG
Kharkivska region (115) Kup’yanskyy district (19) Hlushkivka (1) Kruhlyakivka (8)

Enemy has been driven out of Kolesnykivskyi forest - DeepState. MAP

The enemy was driven out of the Kolesnikovskyi forest. The Ukrainian Defence Forces managed to drive the enemy south of Hlushkivka (a village in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region) and gain a foothold.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DeepState Telegram channel.

As noted, this information was also stated by the commander of the Achilles UAV.

"In recent days, our units have been reinforcing and repelling attempts by the ruscists to return to the forest," the statement said.

Кругляківський ліс
Kruhliakivka

