Consequences of enemy shelling of Kharkiv region: Ruscists used artillery, KABs. Civilian woman was injured. PHOTOS

On 14 December, the enemy attacked Kupiansk and Borova. At night, he attacked settlements in Bohodukhiv district with multiple rocket launchers.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Kharkiv region

Yesterday, the Russian military shelled Kupyansk with artillery. The shelling damaged the administrative building of a private enterprise.

A house and an outbuilding were destroyed in Borova village, Izium district, as a result of two enemy combat vehicles.

Last night, the Russian army dropped guided aerial bombs on the settlements of Bohodukhiv district. The enemy munitions hit the open area near the villages of Karasivka, Stohnii, and Baranivka. There were no casualties or damage.

A 54-year-old civilian woman was wounded as a result of an enemy attack on the village of Kutkivka in the Dvorichanska district. She was taken to hospital.

A 54-year-old civilian woman was wounded as a result of an enemy attack on the village of Kutkivka in the Dvorichanska district. She was taken to hospital.








