Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 763,510 people (+1070 per day), 9,563 tanks, 21,151 artillery systems, and 19,736 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 763,510 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.12.24 are approximately:
- personnel - about 763510 (+1070) people,
- tanks - 9563 (+12) units
- armoured combat vehicles - 19736 (+29) units,
- artillery systems - 21151 (+23) units,
- MLRS - 1256 (+0) units,
- air defence systems - 1025 (+0) units
- aircraft - 369 (+0) units
- helicopters - 329 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 20372 (+16),
- cruise missiles - 2943 (+0),
- ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
- submarines - 1 (+0) unit,
- automotive vehicles and tank trucks - 31480 (+82) units
- special equipment - 3650 (+2)
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...