The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 763,510 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.12.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 763510 (+1070) people,

tanks - 9563 (+12) units

armoured combat vehicles - 19736 (+29) units,

artillery systems - 21151 (+23) units,

MLRS - 1256 (+0) units,

air defence systems - 1025 (+0) units

aircraft - 369 (+0) units

helicopters - 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 20372 (+16),

cruise missiles - 2943 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) unit,

automotive vehicles and tank trucks - 31480 (+82) units

special equipment - 3650 (+2)

