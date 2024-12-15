ENG
Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 9070 occupier and 1060 pieces of enemy equipment in week. INFOGRAPHICS

During the week of December 8-15, Ukrainian defenders destroyed about 9,070 Russian invaders and 1,060 pieces of enemy weapons and military equipment.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk on Telegram.

"During the week from December 08 to 15, 2024, enemy losses amounted to about 9070 personnel," the statement said.

It is noted that significant losses were suffered by weapons / military equipment of the Russian troops:

  • 32 tanks;
  • 136 armored combat vehicles;
  • 70 artillery systems;
  • 3 MLRS;
  • 2 air defense systems;
  • 433 units of motor vehicles;
  • 13 units of special equipment.

Втрати армії РФ за тиждень

In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 86 enemy missiles and 285 Russian UAVs.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated 761,160 Russian invaders.

