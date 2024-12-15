Soldiers of 82nd Separate Mechanized Brigade show how they destroy Russian invaders in Kursk region. VIDEO
Every day, the soldiers of the 82nd separate air assault brigade are engaged in fierce battles with the enemy. The soldiers of the Bukovyna Brigade managed to eliminate Russian infantrymen and destroy enemy military equipment in the Kursk region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
