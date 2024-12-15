Soldiers of 92nd Assault and 95th Airborne Assault Divisions repelled massive attack by North Korean troops in Kursk region - Butusov

On 14 December, for the first time in history, North Korean army units launched a massive attack on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the city of Sudzha, in the Russian Federation.

Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov posted this on Facebook.

"On 14 December, soldiers of the 92nd Assault and 95th Air Assault Brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who are defending the demilitarised zone near the village of Mala Loknya, Suzhansky district, Kursk region, repelled a massive attack by DPRK troops, who were acting with the support of the Russian army," the journalist said.

According to his sources, more than 200 enemy soldiers, in separate detachments, attacked from several directions, using the terrain to capture one of the landings near Mala Lokna.

Russian troops provided massive fire support, and Russian electronic warfare was actively operating against Ukrainian drones, both from ground stations and, probably, from Mi-8TPR helicopters.

"Despite the losses, the enemy assault groups continued to advance, not stopping even under precision fire and firepower. This is reminiscent of the "living waves" tactics used by the North Korean and Chinese armies during the Korean War in 1950-53. The battle was difficult. The enemy managed to reach the Ukrainian positions due to their good physical training, fast movement, and lack of attention to their own losses, and no evacuation of the wounded and dead was carried out during the attack," Butusov said.

Censor.NET's editor-in-chief noted that the North Koreans captured several trenches in one of the landings, but in general, the Ukrainian defense held out, and our troops conducted several successful counterattacks to restore the situation.

According to Butusov, the enemy is being hit all the time.

The video available to the Ukrainian command shows dozens of dead North Korean soldiers. So far, there is no information on whether anyone has been captured.

"The documents of the killed have also been seized, and we hope that we will soon see all the relevant close-up photos and videos. Judging by preliminary data, the attack was carried out by an entire battalion of North Korean troops, which had a high level of combat training and coordination," the journalist said in a statement.

Butusov stressed that Ukrainian soldiers have once again shown that with proper organization and management, they are capable of defeating an enemy that is many times superior.

He also noted that on 10 December, according to Russian sources, North Korean troops attacked for the first time near the village of Plekhovo in the Kursk region. On 14 December, there was a massive assault on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Mala Loknya.

"Obviously, the Russian command is going to throw fresh Korean cannon fodder into the attack again in the near future," the journalist said.

Butusov also added that the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk sector need maximum support with drones and ammunition to stop the "living waves" of Russian and North Korean infantry.

As a reminder, during his address on 14 December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there was already evidence that the Russians had begun to involve a significant number of soldiers from the DPRK in the assaults, so far in the Kursk region.

The DIU reported that the North Korean troops involved in the occupiers' assault operations in the Kursk region had alreadysuffered their first sanitary and irreversible losses.

