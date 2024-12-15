Occupiers have been pushed back near Pishchane, there is enemy advance near Dvorichnaya and Lozova in Kharkiv region - DeepState

Ukrainian defenders drove back the enemy near Pishchane in the Donetsk region, but Russian troops advanced near Dvorichna and Lozova in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the monitoring Telegram channel DeepState, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy advanced near Dvorichna and Lozova. The Ukrainian Defence Forces drove the enemy back near Pishchane. The area east of Kruglyakivka has been clarified," the statement said.

