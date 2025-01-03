2187 people wounded or killed due to Russian shelling of Kherson region in 2024 - RMA

Russia does not abandon its terror tactics against the residents of Kherson region, but rather intensifies them.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, according to him, compared to 2023, in 2024 the number of attacks on the region increased by one and a half times.

The number of civilian casualties has also increased. In 2024, 2,187 people were injured or killed by Russian shelling. This is more than 200 more than in 2023.

It is also noted that drone attacks, which the Russians have been actively using against civilians since August 2024, have become a new serious threat.

Prokudin said that in 5 months, the occupiers had carried out almost 12,000 UAV attacks, which ended the lives of 54 people, and another 609, including 8 children, were injured.

