Ruscists hit Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia with "Grads": pensioner killed and woman wounded
Russian occupiers shelled Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia, resulting in one death.
This was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.
The invaders attacked the village with "Grads".
"Residential buildings were destroyed as a result of enemy shelling. A fire broke out.
A pensioner died, his wife was in hospital with injuries," the head of the region added.
