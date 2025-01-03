Ukrainian Navy units conducted dozens of strikes on almost 50 enemy targets in 2024 - Navy

During 2024, the Ukrainian Navy significantly intensified its offensive operations, launching dozens of strikes on key enemy military targets.

This was announced by the Commander of the Ukrainian Navy Oleksii Neizhpapa, Censor.NET reports.

"Thus, over the past year, units of missile and naval unmanned systems of the Navy have launched dozens of successful strikes on about 50 enemy military targets, including in the temporarily occupied Crimea," he said.

The Navy's actions also complicated the use of the main Russian naval base in Sevastopol. "The Russian Black Sea Fleet was forced to withdraw most of its ships to Novorossiysk and stop maneuvering in the Sea of Azov," the commander added.

Read more: Syrskyi on Day of Armed Forces of Ukraine: I am honored to command such courageous and strong army. VIDEO

Separately, Neizhpapa emphasized the success of aviation reconnaissance, which identified about 400 enemy targets over the year.

"It was their data that became the basis for planning combat operations. This underscores the importance of introducing new technologies and expanding the use of unmanned systems for both reconnaissance and strike missions. At the same time, a significant increase in the number of trained UAV pilots - seven times compared to last year - allows us to realize these capabilities more effectively," he said.

Also, the functioning of the sea corridor for the export of millions of tons of grain was ensured, which strengthened the Ukrainian economy and supported global food security.

"Our goal is to weaken the enemy's combat potential as much as possible," the Navy Commander summarized.

Watch more: Navy drones attacked gas platforms captured by occupiers off coast of Crimea: enemy surveillance systems were destroyed. VIDEO