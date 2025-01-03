Explosion occurs in Zaporizhzhia

This evening, January 3, an explosion occurred in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"An explosion in Zaporizhzhia region," he wrote.

Earlier, at 5:15 p.m., an air raid alert was declared in the region.

And at 5:18 p.m., the threat of cruise missiles was reported in Zaporizhzhia region and other regions of Ukraine where air raid alert was declared.

