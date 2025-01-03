The team of US President-elect Donald Trump has not voiced any "interesting" proposals for Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

This was stated by the Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya, The Moscow Times reports, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the US signals regarding peace talks are allegedly "unformed and incomprehensible."

Nebenzya said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had already spoken on December 19 about the conditions under which they were "ready to talk about not freezing but ending" the war against Ukraine.

"But so far, nothing that comes in the signals of the new American administration indicates that this is something that will be of interest to us," the Russian envoy said.

According to Nebenzi, recently there have also been "signals of some kind of agreement" from the Ukrainian side, but they allegedly cannot be taken seriously.

The Russian diplomat added that the longer Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "drags on" with the negotiations, the "worse the conditions will be."

As a reminder, US President-elect Donald Trump said he plans to hold talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to stop the "bloody slaughter."

