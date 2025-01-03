Kirby: US to announce new security aid to Ukraine in coming days

The United States is preparing new military aid packages for Ukraine, which will be announced in the coming days.

This was stated by White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby during a briefing, Voice of America reports, Censor.NET informs.

"I think you can also expect additional announcements in the coming days about the allocation of security aid to Ukraine," Kirby said.

At the same time, he did not specify the date when a new package of military assistance to Ukraine would be announced, nor what kind of weapons Ukraine would receive.

The White House adviser also suggested that the next meeting to support Ukraine in the Ramstein format could be held during the administration of US President Joe Biden and before the inauguration of the newly elected president on January 20.

On December 30, U.S. President Joe Biden announced nearly $2.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

The aid package included the transfer of $1.25 billion worth of weapons and equipment from the Pentagon's stockpile to Ukraine, as well as the placement of orders for new weapons worth $1.22 billion under the Security Assistance Initiative for Ukraine (USAI).