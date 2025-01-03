Due to expected cold snap: "Ukrenergo urges to use electricity sparingly in coming days

Due to the approaching cold snap, Ukrenergo has called for economical electricity consumption in the next few days.

Ukrenergo reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The Ukrainian power system is still recovering from 13 massive enemy attacks over the past year. And the level of energy consumption in cold weather always increases significantly," the company said.

In order to avoid the problem of electricity shortages, Ukrenergo urges to follow simple recommendations:

Do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time during morning and evening peak consumption hours. This will reduce the load on the power grid and help balance the generation and consumption of electricity without the use of restrictive measures;

Turn off unnecessary lighting at home and at work. This will not only reduce the overall level of energy consumption in the country, but also save you money;

Unplug appliances that are not in use. Even in "standby mode", household appliances consume a significant amount of electricity;

Boil only the amount of water you need in an electric kettle. This will be faster, more economical and healthier, as the consumption of repeatedly boiled water is not recommended by doctors;

If possible, use powerful electrical appliances during the hours of lowest consumption. Now it is night time, after 11:00 pm;

Do not keep electrical devices on charge longer than necessary to fully charge the battery. This will be useful for the devices themselves and reduce your energy consumption;

Use energy-saving LED lamps. They consume several times less electricity than incandescent lamps.

