Command post of 3rd Army Corps of RF Armed Forces in occupied Svitlodarsk is damaged - AFU General Staff
On January 10, 2025, the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a precision strike on the command post of the 3rd Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces in the enemy-occupied city of Svitlodarsk, Donetsk region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
It is also noted that during this week, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a series of strikes on the facilities captured by the Russian occupiers in the Donetsk region. At the same time, all necessary measures were taken to avoid risk to the civilian population.
