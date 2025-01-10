The U.S. Border Patrol detained former Wagner PMC mercenary Timur Praliyev while trying to illegally cross the Rio Grande River in Texas from Mexico.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Voice of America.

Praliyev was carrying two passports and $4000. The information about Praliyev's detention is confirmed by court documents studied by a Voice of America correspondent.

"The defendant also had a drone in his backpack when he crossed the border into the United States," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda McColgan. She also said that Praliyev admitted during interrogation that he was a member of the Wagner group.

The reasons why Praliyev tried to enter the United States and his intentions remain unclear.

Journalists found photos of Praliyev. He indeed turned out to be a former mercenary of the Wagner PMC and less than a month ago received a certificate of a veteran of combat operations in Bashkortostan.

