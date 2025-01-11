ENG
News War
10 459 5

Fighters of 82nd SAAB with Stugna-P ATGM destroy Russian armored vehicles in Kursk region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 82nd separate airborne assault brigade of the Bukovyna region destroy Russian armoured vehicles with Stugna-P ATGMs in Kursk oblast.

According to Censor.NET, the relevant video of the work of our defenders was published on the social network.

Author: 

Russian Army (9110) war (1049) elimination (5088) Kursk (748) 82nd Air Assault Brigade (40)
