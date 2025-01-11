Fighters of 82nd SAAB with Stugna-P ATGM destroy Russian armored vehicles in Kursk region. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 82nd separate airborne assault brigade of the Bukovyna region destroy Russian armoured vehicles with Stugna-P ATGMs in Kursk oblast.
According to Censor.NET, the relevant video of the work of our defenders was published on the social network.
Forgot your password or login? Restore password