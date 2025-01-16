ENG
Azov Brigade fighters capture an Eskimo from Magadan. VIDEO

During the hostilities in the Toretsk direction, fighters of the 12th Special Forces Brigade of the Azov National Guard captured a soldier of the Russian Armed Forces. He turned out to be a member of Russia's national minority, the Eskimo people.

The corresponding video was published on the brigade's channel, Censor.NET reports.

The prisoner made a retrospective journey into the history of his relatives and also spoke in detail about the arrogant attitude of Russians towards indigenous peoples.

"Russia continues to throw more and more people into endless "meat" assaults, encouraging and motivating its population to kill Ukrainians in every possible way," Azov said.

