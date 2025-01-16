Soldiers of 10th SMAB repelled 5 enemy attacks in Siversk direction in one day. VIDEO
On 14 January, soldiers of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade (SMAB) "Edelweiss" repelled five massive enemy attacks in the Siversk direction. The occupiers used motorised vehicles and armour.
The corresponding video was published on the brigade's channel, Censor.NET reports.
But the results of the assaults were disappointing for the invaders:
- KIA- 52 occupiers
- WIA - 12 occupiers
- 1 occupier in captivity
Equipment was destroyed:
- IFVs - 2 units
- Motorcycles - 39 units
- ATVs - 2 units
- Cars - 2 units
- FPV drones - 16 units
- Antenna - 1 unit
