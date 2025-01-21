Platoon commander charged combat payments to soldier for repairing his daughter’s house. PHOTO

In Ternopil region, a platoon commander of a military unit was exposed for using a subordinate soldier to work on his family's real estate, while paying him "combat" pay.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, Censor.NET informs.

The military units were involved in performing tasks in the combat zone.

"In April 2023, a platoon commander suggested that a subordinate soldier not go to the front line but repair his daughter's house in the Ternopil region. For this, he promised to pay the soldier all combat allowances. The subordinate agreed, and until December 2023, he was off duty and working in private construction. During this time, the soldier was unreasonably accrued and paid more than UAH 1 million in cash support and additional payments for alleged participation in hostilities," the statement said.

See more: Ex-commander of TDF "South" who forced military to build him house to be tried - SBI. PHOTO

Thus, the commander was served a notice of suspicion of abuse of office (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction provides for up to 6 years in prison.

At the same time, a soldier who was working on construction instead of serving was notified of suspicion of evading service (part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The penalty under the article is imprisonment for up to 10 years.

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided. The investigation is ongoing, and the full range of persons involved in the illegal activity is being identified. Measures are also being taken to compensate for the damage caused to the state.

Read more: Servicemen of 155th Brigade told commander about AWOL, but he did nothing - SBI



