Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: Almost 60 houses damaged in Synelnykove district, educational institution, shop and post office in Dnipro. PHOTOS

On the morning of 21 January, Russian troops attacked the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region and the city of Dnipro, causing destruction.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

Shelling of Synelnykove district

For example, according to updated data, nearly seven dozen houses in the Synelnykove district were damaged in the morning attack.

It is noted that charity workers have been working there since the morning, providing local people with building materials to repair the broken windows and roofs. When the reports on the damaged property are ready, they plan to provide people with new double-glazed windows free of charge. They will also accept applications for financial assistance.















A blow to Dnipro

An educational institution, a grocery store, a post office, a private house and a garage were also damaged.



