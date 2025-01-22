Trump instructs Kellogg to end war in Ukraine in 100 days - Wall Street Journal

US President Donald Trump has instructed his representative for Ukraine, retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, to end the war in Ukraine in one hundred days. Almost no one believes he can do it.

According to Censor.NET, The Wall Street Journal reports.

According to the newspaper, Kellogg's role as special envoy to Ukraine is an initial step in the peace talks, which Trump intends to control himself.

"But making a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin will be much harder than Trump promised during the campaign when he said he would end the conflict before he took office," the article says.

Earlier, Kellogg said he wanted to resolve the war in Ukraine within 100 days of Trump's inauguration.