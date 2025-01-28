Conflict between Umerov and Bezrukova threatens steady supply of weapons - NYT

The conflict between Defence Minister Rustem Umerov and the head of the Defence Procurement Agency, Maryna Bezrukova, threatens the stable supply of weapons to the frontline.

This is stated in the material of The New York Times, Censor.NET reports.

The publication notes that Umerov refused to extend the contract with Bezrukova, citing "unsatisfactory" results. However, she stated that she would remain in office, as the contract was extended by the Supervisory Board of the DPA, and Umerov has no right to cancel this decision.

The minister said that the DPA was failing to deliver ammunition to the frontline and was involved in "political games".

The NYT notes that this conflict threatens to weaken the organisation, which last year purchased more than $7 billion worth of weapons and has become a partner of Western allies who are investing in Ukraine's defence industry.

On 27 January, Western diplomats met with representatives of the government and the DPA in Kyiv to discuss the procurement situation. At the same time, the head of the Anti-Corruption Committee Radina called on Umerov to resign.

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine did not respond to the publication's request for comment. The authors of the article also said it was unlikely that the minister would resign, as "Zelensky has not offered any criticism so far."

The newspaper notes that the attempt to dismiss Bezrukova comes at a time when Ukraine is struggling to send enough weapons to troops at the front and faces the risk of losing vital arms supplies from its key ally, the United States.

Bloomberg also writes that the conflict over the DPA and the Ministry of Defence could "disrupt supplies and have tragic consequences".

What preceded it?

Earlier, the Supervisory Board of the Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense signed an additional agreement to the contract with the current director of the Defense Procurement Agency for a period of 1 year.

However, later, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umierov stated that the Defense Procurement Agency had failed in its work over the past six months and announced the dismissal of his deputy Dmytro Klimenkov and the change of the Defense Procurement Agency's management.

Subsequently, Arsen Zhumadilov, head of the State Operator For Non-Lethal Acquisition, confirmed that he would take the second position - head of the Defense Procurement Agency.

At the same time, on Friday, January 24, Maryna Bezrukova said that she remained the current head of the Defense Procurement Agency, despite the Ministry of Defense's refusal to extend her contract.

