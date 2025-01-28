ENG
Government dismisses Umerov’s deputy Klimenkov

Cabinet of Ministers dismisses Klimenkov from post of Deputy Defence Minister

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to dismiss Dmytro Klimenkov from the post of Deputy Defence Minister.

This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, Censor.NET reports.

"Klimenkov Dmytro Olehovych has been dismissed from the post of Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine," the statement said.

Earlier, Defence Minister Umerov announced the dismissal of his deputy, Dmytro Klimenkov.

