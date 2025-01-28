NATO confirms attempted assassination attempt on Rheinmetall CEO as part of Russian sabotage - Reuters

The attempted assassination attempt on the head of the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall, Armin Papperger, is one of the components of Russia's sabotage campaign against the West.

This was stated by NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Innovation James Appathurai, Censor.NET reports citing Reuters.

He said that Russia's acts of sabotage against NATO countries included threats to the lives of industry leaders, such as the CEO of the German company Rheinmetall, Armin Papperger. This information was confirmed during Appathurai's speech in the European Parliament on January 28.

According to him, the sabotage campaign included sabotage, arson, attacks on politicians' property, and even attempts to organize assassinations of industry leaders. He also mentioned the incident with incendiary devices at a warehouse in Germany destined for DHL cargo, which was prevented after a direct conversation between then-U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Read more: NATO begins sharing top-secret information with EU and defense industry - Bloomberg

Appathurai emphasized that the current level of sabotage is at an all-time high, and NATO is already working to strengthen its response. He emphasized that Russia can be deterred if the Allies establish common "red lines" and clearly communicate them.

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that in early 2024, US intelligence revealed that the Russian government was planning to assassinate the CEO of a powerful German arms manufacturer, Armin Papperger. This was reported to CNN by five American and Western officials familiar with the case.

They claimed that the assassination attempt was one of a series of Russian plans to assassinate defense industry executives across Europe who support Ukraine's war effort. The plan to kill Papperger was the most elaborate.