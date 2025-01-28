997 2
Weapons supplies will continue: Italian Parliament supports military assistance to Ukraine in 2025
The Italian Parliament has voted to continue providing military assistance to Ukraine this year.
This is reported by the EP with reference to the Ansa agency, Censor.NET informs.
It is noted that the lower house of the Italian parliament has finally approved a decree-law that allows the continuation of arms supplies to Ukraine until December 31, 2025.
"192 parliamentarians voted in favor, 41 voted against.
The opposition was divided on this issue: three parties voted in favor and two voted against.
Earlier, the decree-law was approved by the Senate.
