Soldiers of 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade "Magura" destroyed Russian armoured group in Kursk region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade "Magura" destroyed an enemy armoured column that was trying to deploy in combat formation and attack Ukrainian positions in Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the fighting shows that the Russians tried to attack with the support of at least four armoured vehicles.

"Not a single abomination of Putin's army can hide from the first mechbat. Our pilots of the 'Bozha Sprava' UAV unit conducted aerial reconnaissance and spotted a column of enemy vehicles. And then the specialists of the 1st MB worked on the enemy's IFVs, trucks and infantry with FPV drones and drops," the soldiers said in a commentary to the video.

