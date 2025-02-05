ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11457 visitors online
News
5 680 53

Russian Foreign Ministry calls Zelenskyy "maniac" after his statement on nuclear weapons for Ukraine

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has compared Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to a "maniac" over his statement that Ukraine needs to return nuclear weapons as a security guarantee instead of NATO membership.

According to Censor.NET, she wrote about this in her Telegram channel.

Zakharova said that Zelenskyy allegedly "views the planet as an object of his sick fantasies".

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson also cynically claims that nuclear power plants are "dirty nuclear weapons" for the Ukrainian president, which Ukraine allegedly needs to "blackmail".

"They prove that nuclear power plants for him are not a source of peaceful energy, but dirty nuclear weapons that the 'Kyiv regime' needs for blackmail," Zakharova added.

Read more: If Ukraine is not accepted into NATO, nuclear weapons must be returned, - Zelenskyy

Зеленський заявив про ядерну зброю для України: Захарова відреагувала

As a reminder, earlier Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with host Piers Morgan that if Ukraine does not become a NATO member, it needs to return its nuclear weapons to ensure its security.

Author: 

Zelenskyi (6730) nuclear weapon (396) Zakharova (50)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 