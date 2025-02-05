Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has compared Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to a "maniac" over his statement that Ukraine needs to return nuclear weapons as a security guarantee instead of NATO membership.

According to Censor.NET, she wrote about this in her Telegram channel.

Zakharova said that Zelenskyy allegedly "views the planet as an object of his sick fantasies".

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson also cynically claims that nuclear power plants are "dirty nuclear weapons" for the Ukrainian president, which Ukraine allegedly needs to "blackmail".

"They prove that nuclear power plants for him are not a source of peaceful energy, but dirty nuclear weapons that the 'Kyiv regime' needs for blackmail," Zakharova added.

As a reminder, earlier Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with host Piers Morgan that if Ukraine does not become a NATO member, it needs to return its nuclear weapons to ensure its security.