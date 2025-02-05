Occupiers are "hunting" civilians and emergency vehicles with drones in Sumy region - RMA

In the Sumy region, Russian invaders are using FPV drones and UAVs with grenades against civilians and emergency vehicles.

The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Artiukh, said this during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"Russians are hunting for civilians and emergency vehicles using FPV drones and UAVs with grenades," the official said.

According to Artiukh, the targets in the Sumy region are energy systems, more than 50 such facilities have been damaged. Private houses have also suffered - more than 255 houses in the region have been destroyed or damaged by Russian shelling.

