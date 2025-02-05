Kellogg to visit Ukraine on February 20 - media

US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg will visit Ukraine on February 20. This date was proposed by the American side.

This is reported by Suspilne TV channel, citing sources in the Office of the President of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"The visit of Special Representative Kellogg is scheduled for February 20, this date was proposed by the American side," the sources said.

As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine and the United States are already agreeing on the dates of the visit of the team of Trump's special representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Donald Trump's special envoy for Russia and Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, and his team would soon arrive in Ukraine.

