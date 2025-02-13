Russian Federation strikes Izmail district of Odesa region with UAV: woman injured. PHOTOS

At night, Russian troops attacked the Izmail district with attack UAVs, injuring 1 person.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleh Kiper, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of the hostile attack, the port infrastructure and a non-operational educational institution were damaged. Shrapnel also hit a car with a woman inside. She received a shrapnel wound to her thigh and was hospitalized in moderate condition. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance," the statement said.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine made public the consequences of the enemy strike.







The Shaheds attack on 13 February 2025

According to the Air Force, Russian troops launched 145 drones of various types. Air defense forces destroyed 85 targets, and 52 were lost locally.