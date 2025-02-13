ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7768 visitors online
News War
967 0

Russian Federation strikes Izmail district of Odesa region with UAV: woman injured. PHOTOS

At night, Russian troops attacked the Izmail district with attack UAVs, injuring 1 person.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleh Kiper, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of the hostile attack, the port infrastructure and a non-operational educational institution were damaged. Shrapnel also hit a car with a woman inside. She received a shrapnel wound to her thigh and was hospitalized in moderate condition. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance," the statement said.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine made public the consequences of the enemy strike.

Наслідки удару по Ізмаїльському району 13 лютого 2025 року
Наслідки удару по Ізмаїльському району 13 лютого 2025 року
Наслідки удару по Ізмаїльському району 13 лютого 2025 року

Read more: There was explosion in Odesa: Air Force warns of high-speed targets from Black Sea

The Shaheds attack on 13 February 2025

According to the Air Force, Russian troops launched 145 drones of various types. Air defense forces destroyed 85 targets, and 52 were lost locally.

Author: 

war (1082) shoot out (14873) Odeska region (755) Izmayilskyy district (12) war in Ukraine (3847)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 