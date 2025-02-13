Rutte and Trudeau reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte have said that Europe can only count on a full-fledged peace by guaranteeing Ukraine's long-term security.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in a statement released by the office of the Canadian Prime Minister.

"They emphasized that there can be no sustainable peace in Europe without security for Ukraine and that any peaceful outcome to the dispute must involve Ukraine," Trudeau said.

The Canadian prime minister and the NATO Secretary General also reaffirmed "unwavering support for Ukraine as it continues to defend itself against Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable invasion."

"The leaders discussed NATO’s role in supporting Ukraine’s defence and underscored the importance of maintaining pressure on Russia," the ministry concluded.

To recap, US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth said that Europe had to increase spending on its own defence and contribute to helping Ukraine.

Read more: Allies have exceeded their commitments and provided Ukraine with more than 50 billion euros in military aid, - Rutte