US is not turning away from its allies, but demands that Europe does more for its security, - Lithuanian National Defence Minister Šakalienė

Statements by US officials mean that the United States is not turning away from its allies, but Europe should step up its efforts.

According to Censor.NET, the Minister of National Defence of Lithuania Dovile Šakalienė said this in an interview with the Lithuanian broadcaster LRT.

"Europe must do more; Europe must recognise the threats. The call [by Washington] to its allies - voiced both publicly and behind closed doors - to talk to their societies to understand whether they really understand the urgency of the situation, whether they understand the threat posed by Russia and how close it really is, is an important message," she said.

The minister stressed that the United States is arming itself and investing in its defence at a rapid pace. Moreover, according to her, there is no longer any fear of escalation, no narrative of ‘let's be careful’.

"The narrative is that you can negotiate from a position of strength." Apparently, it can only negotiate with Russia with arms in hand," Šakalienė said.

As a reminder, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said that US troops would not take part in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

Read more: 70% of information about Trump’s "peace plan" is unfounded, - Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys