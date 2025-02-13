Head of SSU Anti-Terrorist Headquarters Koziura remanded in custody until April 11

Shevchenkivskyi District Court has imposed a pre-trial restraint on the head of the SSU Anti-Terrorist Center Dmytro Koziura in the form of detention until April 11.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

Kozyura is suspected of collaborating with the Russian Federal Security Service. During the hearing, he pleaded guilty, the publication writes.

The prosecution requested detention without bail. The prosecutor said that Koziura had twice transmitted information to the FSB via the Signal messenger about the consequences of rocket attacks. Another recorded episode was the transmission of information containing state secrets.

The lawyer requested house arrest. The defendant's lawyer said that Koziura cooperated with the investigation and gave incriminating testimony against himself. Also, according to the lawyer, the defendant is prescribed medication and has high blood pressure.

The prosecutor asked the court to close the hearing. The court decided to keep the hearing open and asked the prosecutor to refrain from disclosing information if it contained state secrets.

Detention of Dmytro Kozyura

On February 12, 2025, SSU Head Vasyl Maliuk personally detained Dmytro Kozyura, Head of the SSU Anti-Terrorist Center Headquarters.

The detained official was served a notice of suspicion under Art. 111 (high treason) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Read more: Maliuk detained traitor who worked in SSU and passed information to FSB. VIDEO&PHOTOS