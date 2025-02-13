72 combat engagements took place in frontline, enemy is active in Pokrovsk, Toretsk and Novopavlivka directions – General Staff

As of 4 p.m., the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 72 times. The enemy is most active on the Pokrovsk, Toretsk and Novopavlivka directions.

The situation in the north

The border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions continue to suffer from Russian artillery shelling, in particular, the settlements of Novodmytrivka, Karpovychi, Bachivsk, Starykove, Vidrodzhenivske, Popivka, Romashkove, Sorokyne, Kucherivka, Serhiivka, and Zaliznyi Mist.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

The enemy attacked our positions three times in the Kupiansk direction near the towns of Holubivka and Zahryzove, and Ukrainian troops repelled all attacks.

Combat in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, enemy units attacked in the vicinity of Hrekivka, Novoliubivka, Yampolivka and Kolodiazi. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled three enemy attacks in this area, and another firefight is currently underway.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers tried to advance four times in the area of Chasiv Yar, one combat engagement is still ongoing. The enemy aircraft launched GABs (guided aerial bombs) near Kramatorsk.

As of today, 14 hostile attacks took place in the Toretsk direction. The enemy is attacking in the areas of Shcherbynivka and Toretsk. Our defenders are fighting back with dignity, six firefights are currently underway. Kostyantynivka and Ivanopillia were hit by Russian bombs.

The situation is the most intense in the Pokrovsk direction: since the beginning of the day, the occupants have already launched 23 attacks on the positions of our defenders near the settlements of Sukha Balka, Tarasivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Uspenivka, Zaporizhzhia, Andriivka and Dachne. The defense forces repelled 17 enemy attacks, and six engagements are still ongoing. The invaders' aviation struck Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne and Zvirove with GABs.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops eight times in the area of Zelenivka and in the direction of Burlatske, four firefights are still ongoing.

AFU operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

In the Kursk region, our defenders repelled 12 invaders' attacks today, four combat engagements are ongoing, and the enemy conducted 16 air strikes, dropping ten guided aerial bombs, and fired 234 times.

The situation in other directions

The enemy attacked Novopil and Huliaipole with free-flight aerial rockets.

The enemy did not conduct any active offensives in the Kharkiv, Siversk, Huliaipole, Orikhiv and Prydniprovske directions.

No significant changes were observed in other directions at the moment.