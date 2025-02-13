ENG
Peace negotiations
Agreement on "peace" cannot be limited to ceasefire – Costa

Costa commented on possible peace talks between Ukraine and Russia

President of the European Council Antonio Costa said that negotiations on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war should be held with the participation of Ukraine and the EU.

According to Censor.NET, he wrote about this in the social network X.

Costa emphasized that lasting peace in Ukraine and European security are inseparable.

"Peace cannot be a simple ceasefire. Russia should no longer be a threat to Ukraine, to Europe, to international security," he said.

"Without ( Ukraine's ) involvement and without the EU, there will be neither credible and successful negotiations nor sustainable peace," Costa added.

