2 475 41
Agreement on "peace" cannot be limited to ceasefire – Costa
President of the European Council Antonio Costa said that negotiations on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war should be held with the participation of Ukraine and the EU.
According to Censor.NET, he wrote about this in the social network X.
Costa emphasized that lasting peace in Ukraine and European security are inseparable.
"Peace cannot be a simple ceasefire. Russia should no longer be a threat to Ukraine, to Europe, to international security," he said.
"Without ( Ukraine's ) involvement and without the EU, there will be neither credible and successful negotiations nor sustainable peace," Costa added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password