Explosion occurred in Odesa, Russians launched ballistic missile attack
On the evening of February 13, an explosion occurred in Odesa.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor of the city Hennadiy Trukhanov.
Earlier, Trukhanov wrote that there is a threat of enemy ballistic missile attacks on Odesa from Crimea.
