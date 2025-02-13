ENG
Explosion occurred in Odesa, Russians launched ballistic missile attack

explosion

On the evening of February 13, an explosion occurred in Odesa.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor of the city Hennadiy Trukhanov.

Earlier, Trukhanov wrote that there is a threat of enemy ballistic missile attacks on Odesa from Crimea.

Read more: There was explosion in Odesa: Air Force warns of high-speed targets from Black Sea

