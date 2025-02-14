Russians advance in Dvorichna and three other settlements - DeepState. MAP
Russian troops managed to advance in Dvorichna near three more settlements.
This was reported by DeepState, Censor.NET informs.
"The enemy has advanced in Dvorichna, Andriivka, near Fyholivka and Burlatske," the statement said.
