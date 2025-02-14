ENG
Russians advance in Dvorichna and three other settlements - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops managed to advance in Dvorichna near three more settlements.

This was reported by DeepState, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy has advanced in Dvorichna, Andriivka, near Fyholivka and Burlatske," the statement said.

Read more: Russian troops advanced in Kotlyne, Andriivka, Dachne and near three settlements - DeepState. MAP

