Enemy has advanced near Burlatske and in Ulakly in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP
Russian invaders are making progress in the Donetsk region.
This was reported on the night of Saturday, 22 February, by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET reports.
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Burlatske and in Ulakly," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password