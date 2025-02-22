ENG
Enemy has advanced near Burlatske and in Ulakly in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP

Russian invaders are making progress in the Donetsk region.

This was reported on the night of Saturday, 22 February, by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET reports.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Burlatske and in Ulakly," the statement said.

enemy advance

enemy advance

