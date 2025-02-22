Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 866,000 people (+1,140 per day), 10,161 tanks, 23,528 artillery systems, 21,139 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 866,000 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 22.02.25 are approximately
personnel - about 866000 (+1140) people,
tanks - 10161 (+15) units
armored combat vehicles - 21139 (+9) units
artillery systems - 23528 (+66) units,
MLRS - 1295 (+0) units,
air defense systems - 1080 (+0) units
aircraft - 370 (+0) units
helicopters - 331 (+0) units,
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 26311 (+155),
cruise missiles - 3064 (+0),
ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
submarines - 1 (+0) units,
motor vehicles and tankers - 38234 (+139) units
special equipment - 3754 (+1)
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password