Trump says he may return Ukrainian children deported by Russia

US President Donald Trump said he could facilitate the return of Ukrainian children deported to Russia.

According to Censor.NET, citing Hromadske, Trump said this in an interview with Fox News Radio.

"I believe I can, yes. I didn't know much about it. I heard about it yesterday. It's a pretty tough thing, but I believe I can do it," Trump said.

Human rights activist and lawyer at the Regional Center for Human Rights Kateryna Rashevska urged to take this statement with caution. She reminded that the United States has been actively working on this issue for almost three years and is a member of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

"The fact that this has become news to someone in the United States does not mean that we do not appreciate this assistance. If there are new opportunities now, it is good. However, Russian propaganda and the difficult situation with the identification of children may lead to statements that no abductions took place and all children have already been reunited with their families," Rashevska noted.

She emphasized that Ukraine is ready to provide all the necessary information, as there are Republicans and Democrats in the United States for whom the truth about the abduction of Ukrainian children will not come as a surprise.

As a reminder, Russians have taken about 4,000 children from the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories to study in schools in occupied Crimea.