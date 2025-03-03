Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 878,070 people (+1350 per day), 10,252 tanks, 24,019 artillery systems, 21,290 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 878,070 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 03.03.25 are approximately

personnel - about 878070 (+1350) people,

tanks - 10252 (+11) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 21290 (+16) units,

artillery systems - 24019 (+60) units,

MLRS - 1306 (+0) units,

air defence systems - 1093 (+2) units,

aircraft - 370 (+0) units,

helicopters - 331 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 27655 (+61),

cruise missiles - 3085 (+0),

ships and boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) unit,

automotive vehicles and tank trucks - 39327 (+109) units,

special equipment - 3768 (+0)

