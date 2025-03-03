North Korean military actively participates in combat actions in Kursk region again - DIU

After suffering heavy losses, North Korean troops have resumed participating in the fighting at the front in the Kursk region, gaining new combat experience using modern technologies.

This was announced by Deputy Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Since mid-December 2024, they have been directly involved in hostilities. At the first stage, they suffered heavy losses. They were then brought out to recover, to rest. The losses amounted to about 4,000 out of 11. These are very large losses during this period. However, around the first decade of February, they began to be actively used again at the front in the Kursk region," said Skibitskyi.

He noted that North Korean troops have gained real experience in combat operations, using new technologies such as artillery in combination with unmanned aerial vehicles, FPV drones and the latest electronic warfare equipment.

Currently, Ukrainian intelligence is actively monitoring the situation, including whether additional forces will be sent from the DPRK or whether there will be a rotation of losses. At the same time, Skibitskyi confirmed that the North Korean military is also involved in planning strikes using ballistic missiles produced by them, and that ammunition from the DPRK continues to be supplied to Russia.

Read more: Enemy advances near Mykolaivo-Daryno in Kursk region - DeepState. MAP

"We are still recording the supply of ammunition from the DPRK to Russia. They go both by sea and by rail, then they are sent to arsenals closer to Ukraine (Moscow District, Southern Military District), and from there - directly to the battlefield," Skibitskyi said.

At the moment, according to Skibitskyi, North Korean soldiers have been spotted only on the frontline in the Kursk region, although artillery systems, multiple launch rocket systems and other weapons are also being shipped from North Korea to Russia.

"Directly recorded - only in the Kursk region. But we are already seeing some weapons systems from the DPRK, primarily 170-mm artillery systems, multiple launch rocket systems from North Korea, on our territory. Are their instructors there? Apparently not, because the Russians have specially created a training center at the artillery school, where the Russian Armed Forces are being trained to use North Korean systems," he said.