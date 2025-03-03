Zelenskyy is not ready to talk about terms of peace agreement. Time is not on his side - Waltz

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is allegedly not ready to discuss the terms of a peace agreement to end the war with Russia.

Volz said this on Fox News, Censor.NET reports.

"The success looks like President Zelenskyy sits down at the negotiating table and talks about the terms of peace... At this meeting, it became clear to us that he is not at all ready to talk about peace. That's the problem: time is not on his side. Time is not on the side of just continuing this conflict forever," the Trump adviser said.

He emphasized that the patience and "wallets" of US citizens are "not unlimited," so Ukraine needs to start peace talks.

According to him, Zelenskyy "wasted a chance to economically link the United States and Ukraine for generations to come."

"Zelenskyy could have left the White House on Friday with economic guarantees that would have benefited Ukraine, and I think the world, for a generation," Waltz said.

He added that the subsequent hostility after those talks broke down is "baffling."

He also said that Trump is open to resuming talks with Zelenskyy on the fossil fuel deal, but only if the Ukrainian president reconsiders his position.

According to Trump's national security adviser, Kyiv has not shown any willingness to discuss even a temporary ceasefire with Russia.

At the same time, dragging out the war between Russia and Ukraine "for years" is not an acceptable option for the United States, Waltz added.

The dispute between Trump and Zelensky

On Friday, February 28, US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met at the White House.

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy started arguing and switched to higher tones during the meeting in the Oval Office.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy leaves the White House early after meeting with Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

No agreement on minerals between Ukraine and the United States is signed in Washington.